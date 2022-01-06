To the Editor: Season’s cheatings 

To the Editor:

Happy New Year? Well, whether the new year will turn out to be happy for Americans committed to democratic principles depends a lot on how the 2022 midterm elections turn out.

All U.S. House seats (including Chellie’s and Jared’s) and 34 percent of U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs this November. Disturbingly, fairness in U.S. elections is becoming ever more suspect as the GOP’s wave of targeted voter restriction laws sweeps across the country (19 states affected so far). Add to this the 2013 and 2021 U.S. Supreme Courts’ decisions to gut sections of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, coupled with the 2019 Court’s “indecision” on the illegality of partisan gerrymandering, and we are stumbling into a midterm election year with the scales tipped skillfully toward the cheaters. Talk about “legal” election fraud unfolding right in front of our noses!

Most of the Eastern Sun Belt states are poised to vault into one-party controlled redistricting (aka: gerrymandering) for the first time in 50 years without protections against discriminatory partitioning (yeah, because of that Voting Rights Act chiseling), and five of those states are considered battlegrounds. Even if we exclude the provision in Georgia’s recent elections law that makes it illegal to hand out food or water to folks standing in line to vote (give me a break), no matter how you slice it, these restrictive election laws are designed to allow the minority party to cheat legally.

With the current Supreme Court siding clearly with voting rights restrictors, the only recourse is federal voting rights legislation, and the only way that can happen realistically is for the Democrats to gain additional seats in the House and Senate. The obstacles are in place that will attempt to restrict votes or render them ineffective for the 2022 midterms, so the only response is a massive turnout at the polls. The majority party must beat the cheaters – without cheating.

On this first anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol, let’s honor the Capitol Police with a commitment to doing everything we can to assure that the voices of all Americans are heard on Nov. 8.

Richard Baldarelli

Bar Harbor