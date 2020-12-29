To the Editor: Role model? 

To the Editor:

It’s likely many of us have acquaintances, even close friends and family, who are passionately convinced this election was stolen and are advocating, many passionately, for Trump to prevail. To the otherwise hard working and loving parents I know many of you to be, I asked for a simple yes or no to just one question. Were you, have you or will you raise your children using Donald Trump as a role model? Not one single person answered yes and a lot were firm nos. That begs one more question, if it’s not good enough for you or your kids, how can it possibly be good for our country? I rest my case.

David Balkin

Salisbury Cove