To the Editor: Reset your safety net 

To the Editor:

It’s a great time of year to reset your electrical safety net.

Replace the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and the backup battery in other devices. We change the clocks twice per year, but only need to change the batteries once, and this is the best time, at the start of the heating and holiday season. If you use a wood stove, pellet stove or fireplace, you should also clean your chimney and stack pipe.

Reset the circuit breakers in your electrical service panel (fuse box). Circuit breakers have internal spring-loaded contacts that open up when the circuit is overloaded. Most panels are in the basement, prone to corrosion that could prevent the breaker from working when you need it. To break the corrosion, turn each breaker off, then back on (including the main breaker).

Stay safe!

Bruce Munger

Sullivan