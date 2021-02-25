To the Editor: Remarkable record 

To the Editor:

Last week’s story on the proposed integration of the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service, a nonprofit corporation, with the town of Mount Desert was thorough and well reported, but a remarkable detail was relegated to the last paragraph. It was only there that Ambulance Service president Douglass “Scamp” Gray mentioned that he was in his 50th year of service on the ambulance.

Many others have given years, even decades, of volunteer service on MDI, but Scamp’s 50-year record of service to a single organization is likely without parallel. It was my privilege some years ago to serve under Scamp as an officer of the service, and I always delighted in hearing his stories of the old days, when paramedicine was just taking hold and the informal motto was, as he would say with a grin, “bag ‘em and drag ‘em.”

The changes in emergency medicine since then have been enormous, but through it all Scamp has remained a key member of the service, and for many years he has been at the helm as president — a record likely never to be repeated, in part because few mortals demonstrate the kind of quiet dedication and commitment to duty that Scamp has always exemplified. The ambulance service may ultimately merge with the town, but its history as an independent entity and a top-flight provider of emergency medical services will always reserve a special place of honor for Scamp Gray. Fifty years!

John March

Seal Harbor