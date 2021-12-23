To the Editor: Record-setting fundraising event 

To the Editor:

The Island Arts Association would like to thank you, our community, for your support at our annual holiday craft fair at Atlantic Oceanside Event Center on Dec. 4 and 5.

This year we had three raffles and the winners were Sue Jackson (a Weber Grill donated by Hammond Lumber), Vicky Smith (contents of Christmas tree no. 1) and Mike McCluskey (contents of Christmas tree no. 2).

We are so thankful to all of the businesses that donated to the raffles, including Hammond Lumber, Fiore Oils, Jordan’s Restaurant, Spruce & Gussy, Window Panes, Queen Anne Florist and Gifts, Hannafords, Dog & Pony Restaurant, Atlantic Oceanside, Willis’ Rock Shop, Geddy’s Restaurant, Acadia Boat Tours, Sea Dawg Gift Shop, West Eden Pizza and A Slice of Eden. In addition to these donors, the crafters of the Island Arts Association’s craft fair donated gifts as well and we are so appreciative.

This was a record-setting fundraising event for our raffles this year and the money raised has been gifted to the MDI YMCA’s general fund and the “Benni Fund.” Happy holidays and our thanks to all who attended and participated in the raffles.

Chelsea White

Carrie McKay

IAA Board