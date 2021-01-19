To the Editor: Public comment link 

To the Editor:

The Islander and Acadia National Park both missed an obvious opportunity to provide the link for public comment in your Jan. 14 front page story on the Cadillac fee system plan. It is not a link that was easy for me to locate. If public comment is truly desired, please publish the link. And a note to Acadia’s administrators: if you truly desire robust public input, please don’t bury the link in layers of web-bureaucracy. The impacts of limiting access to Cadillac, which do appear necessary, will create ripple-effect spikes in visitation and parking jams from Bass Harbor Light and Wonderland to Schoodic Peninsula. You need to hear from us.

https://parkplanning.nps.gov/commentForm.cfm?documentID=108902

Craig Kesselheim

Southwest Harbor