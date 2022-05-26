To the Editor: Please join me 

To the Editor:

As the time for candidates to file for reelection drew near, I was faced with a number of choices. Did I want to run for the Maine House, the Maine Senate or for no seat at all? Ultimately, I chose to leave office to attend law school. It was a difficult decision. I deeply enjoyed serving as your representative in Augusta and have a great admiration for the people who choose to make our islands their home.

This is why I am gratefully supporting Nicole Grohoski for Maine Senate. Nicole shares our values and understands our concerns and is an avid outdoors enthusiast. A common thread that unites us all is our appreciation for the Maine outdoors and our natural resources. As a map maker, Maine master naturalist, and first woman to paddle the 740-mile Northern Forest Canoe Trail, Nicole shares our love of Maine’s wild places and abundance of natural beauty.

As a state representative, she has worked hard during her time in the Maine House to tackle the affordable housing crisis, fix our broken recycling and waste systems, expand high-speed internet and increase access to healthcare for more Mainers. As a Wilderness First Responder and former volunteer firefighter herself, she introduced legislation to help keep our volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel safe.

The most important work any lawmaker will do is not in Augusta, it is at home in our districts helping our constituents. Nicole shows up and will be there when we need her. This is why I will be voting for her in the Special Election for our open Maine Senate seat on June 14th. Please join me.

Hon. Genevieve McDonald

Stonington