To the Editor: Pick up a free test kit 

To the Editor:

Here at Conners Emerson School, we have been discussing arsenic and how it contaminates some local private wells. We are hoping these few questions and answers will help you learn more about arsenic.

The first question we MUST answer is, “What is arsenic?”

Arsenic is a chemical element. It occurs in many minerals, usually in combination with sulfur and other metals. Locally, arsenic comes from our bedrock and can dissolve into groundwater that supplies local wells.

“But how can I find out if there’s arsenic in my well water? Can I taste, smell, or see it?”

The answer is no. You cannot smell, see, or taste arsenic in your water. That is why it is highly suggested that you test your well water for arsenic.

“What’s so important about arsenic being in my well water? Why is arsenic dangerous?”

Even in small doses, arsenic can cause harmful health conditions. According to the World Health Organization, arsenic can lead to various cancers, developmental issues, skin problems, cardiovascular issues and more.

The Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) in Maine is 10 ppb. However, in New Hampshire, the MCL has been lowered to 5 ppb. Arsenic is a toxin and exposure to it should be minimized.

According to Michael Gurtler, Bar Harbor’s deputy code enforcement officer and local health officer, there are approximately 1,455 private wells in Bar Harbor. We aim to collect 100 new samples from Bar Harbor wells to help keep residents informed. During November, we will be providing free arsenic tests for Bar Harbor residents. Pick up a free test kit at the Town Planning Office before Nov. 16 or contact Sarah Hall at [email protected] to get your well sampled.

Kaiana Stone and TréMarie Treston

CES grade 8 science team

Lynn Hanna

Grade 8 science teacher