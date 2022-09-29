To the Editor: Passing the test 

To the Editor:

Our representative in Congress should work to meet the needs and to protect the rights of all, including women, veterans and minorities. That person should be ethical, approachable and transparent, taking an independent position when needed and working in bipartisan processes when possible.

Jared Golden meets this test.

Although I don’t always agree with him, I respect his efforts to serve Maine and his country. For these reasons, I will vote for Golden in November. I urge all voters to support his candidacy, too.

Patricia Hollenberg

Surry