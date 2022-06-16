To the Editor: Outrage and disappointment 

To the Editor:

We are writing to express our outrage and disappointment that 2nd District Congressman Jared Golden cannot seem to find the courage to vote to take any steps at all to protect our country’s citizens from those in the population who should not be in possession of military weapons.

We I sat in a room four years ago where Golden told those who were assembled that in his opinion, military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians, but apparently that was all just election rhetoric tailored for the audience he was addressing. He has repeatedly voted against every measure that might enhance or strengthen the laws to keep deadly weapons unavailable to those who only want to destroy lives.

This is not a partisan issue, but one that requires the principled stand that it is more important to protect the members of the community who are going about their daily business of shopping for groceries, going to church, or yes, even children who are attending school, than it is to continue to do absolutely nothing.

Perhaps doing the right thing may cost Rep. Golden some votes, but is it of primary importance that he be reelected? Just what is it that he hopes to accomplish in Washington that he needs to stay there to do if he cannot even put the safety of his fellow citizens before his own election prospects?

Jared Golden has become just another politician who has no trouble looking past the dead bodies and shattered families that come from the inability to embrace any measures to stop the carnage.

Ann and Greg Benz

Mount Desert