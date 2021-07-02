To the Editor: Our next step 

To the Editor:

Neighbors need to get to work to preserve our Island home.

We are the people who need to get together and we need to talk together. Citizens have the responsibility to think carefully. We can help to determine, in advance of our Planning Board’s next decision, what we want to occur in our neighborhoods and on our Island.

Please, all persons who are interested in saving our peaceful ‘Quietside’ island lifestyle, our safe roadways where we walk and bicycle and drive carefully and

our clean, environmentally appropriate, safe and supportive neighborhoods, come to my home on Monday, July 12, at 78 Clark Point Road in West Tremont, at 5:30 p.m. Come earlier, if you wish, but come and enjoy talking to your neighbors.

There is plenty of parking on Clark Point Road. Beverages will be available.

We will be meeting one day before the next scheduled Planning Board Meeting. We need to be ready to participate in community planning.

Also, thank you for the kind encouragement regarding my previous letter.



Ella Mahler

West Tremont