To the Editor: Our local government works 

To the Editor:

In this time of political divisions in our country and an inability to work together at the national and often state level, I’d like to celebrate something that usually does work pretty well: our local government here on MDI!

I had the privilege of participating in this process recently. I spoke at a Select Board meeting for the town of Mount Desert on an issue of importance to many of us living on the quiet side of the town to ask for their help. My agenda item was titled “Citizen Request.” I loved that! I felt like I was stepping into the Norman Rockwell painting “Freedom of Speech.” The Select Board members and the relevant town staff heard my request and discussed it respectfully with no political posturing. They ultimately agreed in principle with the general issue and took action to get more specific input from experts including rough cost estimates for various options.

This happens all the time across MDI: people volunteering their time to help their neighbors address real issues on town councils, planning boards and other committees. It may be viewed as the way it has always worked here and in other parts of Maine and therefore taken for granted, but I do not. It should be treasured and kept healthy. I thank all those who volunteer their time and talent in doing this.

Maine: The Way Government Should Be!

John Fehlauer

Mount Desert