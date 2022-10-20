To the Editor: Our lives depend on it 

To the Editor:

As I listen to the news about women protesting in Iran, fighting to regain rights they had 60 years ago, I am shaken, wondering how far we will go down that same road.

The current trend in the Republican party to strip away the rights of Americans is frightening. But there is a way to stop it. On Nov. 8, we must vote Democrat all the way down the ballot, from U.S. senator to dog catcher; our lives depend on it.

This midterm election is critical. We have a looming national crisis with women’s rights in jeopardy. By voting overwhelmingly Democratic down the ballot, we can save future generations from facing what Iranian women now face: risking their lives to have a voice. Voting Democrat in local races is critical to preserve election integrity. In national races it will preserve human rights for women, low wage earners, school children, immigrants, minorities, LGBTQs and transgenders. If you want the right to earn a living wage, vote Democrat. If you want the right to access to health care, vote Democrat. If you want the right to marry whom you choose, vote Democrat. If you want the right to make decisions about your reproduction, vote Democrat. If you want to make a sustainable energy future for this planet, vote Democrat. If you want to send your children to school without fear of gun violence, vote Democrat. All the way down the ballot, we must preserve Democratic majorities to preserve these rights.

Our democratic system, flawed and imperfect as it is, allows us the opportunity to have a voice. We can make it better if we engage. Retaining majorities in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate is the only way we will ensure a woman’s right to choose and everyone’s right to vote. This election is our chance to prevent the further stripping of human rights in this country. It is the only way right now. Please VOTE! And when you do, VOTE Democrat!

Linda Robinson, CNM

Bar Harbor