To the Editor:

O Quarantine, O Quarantine

how dreary is thy passage.

O Quarantine, O Quarantine,

I truly get your message.

To wear a mask and stay away,

and be alone on Christmas Day,

O Quarantine, O Quarantine

How dreary is thy passage.

To walk along an icy path

and not become a psychopath,

O quarantine, O Quarantine,

I’m running low on coffee.

To wait and hope my test is good

I’ve stayed home, as I know I should

O Quarantine, O Quarantine

where is my coffee brandy?

To watch the numbers, as they go high,

If I get it, will I die?

O Quarantine, O Quarantine,

Please save me from this virus.

Here’s hoping that, the vaccine works

I’ll soon forget those mask–less jerks.

O Quarantine, O Quarantine

So long to you and COVID.

Rob Bauer

Blue Hill