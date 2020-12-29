To the Editor:
O Quarantine, O Quarantine
how dreary is thy passage.
O Quarantine, O Quarantine,
I truly get your message.
To wear a mask and stay away,
and be alone on Christmas Day,
O Quarantine, O Quarantine
How dreary is thy passage.
To walk along an icy path
and not become a psychopath,
O quarantine, O Quarantine,
I’m running low on coffee.
To wait and hope my test is good
I’ve stayed home, as I know I should
O Quarantine, O Quarantine
where is my coffee brandy?
To watch the numbers, as they go high,
If I get it, will I die?
O Quarantine, O Quarantine,
Please save me from this virus.
Here’s hoping that, the vaccine works
I’ll soon forget those mask–less jerks.
O Quarantine, O Quarantine
So long to you and COVID.
Rob Bauer
Blue Hill