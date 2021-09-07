To the Editor: Not very neighborly 

To the Editor:

Nearly everyone harbors their own feelings about abortion; those flames have been fanned off and on ever since the passage of Roe v. Wade back in 1973.

May I suggest, however, that the law recently passed in Texas seems to open a quite new facet that ought to be of concern to everyone, no matter their personal feelings about abortion.

One very real possible consequence of the Texas law is that, potentially, it very much encourages neighbors to spy on their neighbors, to report them and to insert themselves into the lives of others in ways that are absolutely none of their business. Advertently, or inadvertently, Texas is, in a sense, establishing a non-professional, “neighborly” Texan version of the Stasi, the former East German secret police.

It also, of course, seems that “privacy,” once much valued by significant numbers of Americans and already increasingly being trashed by internet companies and internet felons alike, doesn’t much matter in these United States.

Lewis Redding

Bar Harbor