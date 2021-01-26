To the Editor: Not their intention 

To the Editor:

Despite the very recent inauguration of Joseph Biden as the president of the United States, the political events of the past four years have not been at all comforting or, for that matter, even acceptable. Unfortunately, those years began at least four decades ago with political leaders who opined that the best government is one that governs least. Over those decades, America has veered evermore closely to toppling its own democracy with lies, distortions, the rule of wealth and flat-out idiocy. It even appears that many Americans appear to prefer the possibilities of authoritarianism, autocracy, oligarchy and even, perhaps, Nazism, to Democracy.

The Christmas Eve pardons of Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, all of whom had been legitimately found guilty by the American criminal justice system to have engaged in criminal behavior, simply confirm the fact that we now have in Washington a political establishment – Republican, Democratic, Libertarian, whatever – that places itself above the law and that seems to feel that political criminality is somehow “lesser.” Given our significant shift towards oligarchy and the control of American government by corporations and the very wealthy, how ironic that political crimes are treated much the same way that financial crimes (other than flat-out armed robbery) are treated, that is to say, barely at all.

I suggest that there should be no difference between political chicanery and crimes such as robbery, rape, murder, extortion and child molestation. Politicians, including political appointees to Federal posts, should not be above the law; yet, inadvertently, we have allowed our politicians such stature that many can, and do, behave in ways that should be absolutely illegal. Perhaps deep consideration also ought to be given to abolishment of a “professional class” of politicians and to term limits at the national level, such as those that now exist in Maine. I seriously doubt that the Founding Fathers ever intended that such a class of people should ever have existed in the first place.

Lewis Redding

Bar Harbor