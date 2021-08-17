To the Editor: Not so fast 

To the Editor:

While I agree with many of letter writer Lewis Redding’s observations on democracy and engagement with government, I must reject his assertions that “we have been persuaded that the best government governs least” and “that broad responsibility for the insurrection lies with us all.” These are Republican talking points. The facts speak otherwise.

Mr. Redding claims “we have forgotten that the business of democracy is to ensure equitable and fair civic treatment.” We? Did he somehow miss last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests for racial justice and this November’s voter support for a Biden-Harris administration sworn to uphold racial, economic and environmental justice?

No, Mr. Redding. Not so fast. We cannot let the Republican Party off the hook by ignoring the considerable opposition to its agenda. If the majority of Americans were just going along with the GOP wrecking crew, then why would Republicans be resorting to a panoply of dirty tricks to do away with representative government?

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor