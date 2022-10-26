To the Editor: No climate emergency 

To the Editor:

Well, it’s that time of the year again, and we see nothing on TV but one candidate mashing the other’s past performances.

Since we are from “away,” we don’t have an opportunity to check a box here in November. But I think it is important for Mainers, and all of us, to get the facts right. In a TV op, her side is bashing him for not taking a stronger stance on climate change when he was last in office, with her op showing visuals of solar panels, and providing good jobs as benefits.

But, the thing is, he is right not to push for aggressive action to control climate change.

There is no climate emergency.

Reducing greenhouse gases cannot stop the ever-changing climate, therefore expensive mitigation actions are a waste of resources. Solar and wind power are not a solution to climate change and become an increasing problem attempting to provide reliable electric power as more and more solar and wind are added to the system.

With greenhouse gases, without getting too technical, after water vapor is considered, all the rest have a minor effect on climate, and are overwhelmed by natural changes.

In a recent presentation by Thomas Sheahen, who was reporting on the experimental work of William van Wijngaarden and William Harper using a satellite database called HITRAN, showed “stunning agreement” between their calculations and satellite observational data, such that their model has been validated, and shows that a doubling of carbon monoxide has a minor effect on temperatures and a doubling of methane has even less.

Again, not to get too technical, it happens that the very first bit of CO2 in the atmosphere does have a significant effect, but as the amount in the atmosphere increases, the effect DECREASES. Its effect becomes saturated. “If CO2 were zero, it would make a big difference (about 25 percent), and the earth would be cooler. If CO2 were doubled, it would make a very small difference. CH4 [methane], and N2O are extremely hard to find on any graph. Clearly their contribution to the greenhouse effect is trivial.”

This technology is related to spectroscopy and is the science used in the development of night-vision glasses, MRI medical technology, optical range finders and (heat-seeking) guided missile operation. So the science is real, and confirms the limited impact of CO2 at current levels on global climate.

So, for all those wanting to take action, be it solar or wind, or “net zero,” let’s take care to only push forward with developments that save money for consumer

electric bills, not overload the grid with unreliables that do nothing to impact climate but just burden the population.

Tom Rolfes

Somesville/Cincinnati, Ohio