To the Editor: Night to remember 

To the Editor:

We would like to express our gratitude for all who helped make the 2021 Prom-ish such a success. The amount of support for this event that was provided by so many businesses, community members and parents was amazing, and we cannot begin to express how grateful we are that we were able to give the MDIHS Class of 2021 the special night they so deserved after such a challenging year.

We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the following individuals and businesses who were instrumental in making this such a special night:

Eben Salvatore and Ocean Properties for the donation of the beautiful venue and space. Deb Jordan, the events manager at the Bar Harbor Club who was so incredibly helpful pulling all the details together. We also want to thank Jose and Iran who kindly helped us with setting up, breaking down and all things logistical. Wallace Tents for their generous discount on the tent and other supplies. Guy Clifton, our amazing DJ, who donated his time and dedicated so much positive energy to provide a great night of dancing for the seniors and their guests! Robyn Clark at Mt. Desert Bakery for providing delicious and beautiful cupcakes for the event. Maureen McGuire at Queen Anne’s Flowers for the donation of beautiful bouquets and centerpieces. Chris Dougherty for capturing and sharing so many wonderful images of the evening. Erin Leonardi for her donation and efforts to raise funds to provide an open style photo booth for the event. The Neighborhood House for the use of their huge supply of lights for the weekend. Chalmer’s Enterprises for their incredibly generous donation, which was dedicated to the “talented, creative, and resilient youth in the MDI community” and served as a wonderful head start towards our fundraising goal! Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, First National Bank and the many parents, former MDIHS students and community members who made individual donations that helped us to raise over $3,500 to cover the cost of the tent rental, decorations and more! The local businesses who generously donated gift cards for door prizes: Milk & Honey, Swallowfield, Sidestreet Café, Chocolatte, Ben & Bills, Pat’s Pizza of Ellsworth, Kebo Valley Golf Club, Seaside Deli and Treats, McGraths, Subway, Siam Orchid, Momo’s Cheesecakes, Ben & Bills, Little Notch Bakery and Café and Sherman’s.

Finally, a huge thank you to the following senior parents who joined us in chaperoning, decorating and cleaning up after the event: Sherri Carignan, James Logan, Nick Burnett, Tami Willis and Jane Ayres.

We are also so appreciative of the fantastic group of seniors who stayed late after the end of Prom-ish to help us make quick work of the cleanup.

Senior Parent Planning Committee

MDIHS Class of 2021