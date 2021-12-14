COASTAL NEWS:

Wednesday - Dec 15, 2021

To the Editor: Netflix can wait 

December 14, 2021 on Letters to the editor, Opinion

To the Editor: 

Good news if you’re still looking for that perfect present. Mary Paola gives a bravura performance in “Fully Committed” at the Acadia Repertory Theatre, which winds up a brief holiday run with a matinee on Sunday, Dec. 19. This one act, one-actor show is a tour de force. In constant motion, Paola brings to life at least a dozen different voices and personas over the course of an hour. Her astonishing, shape-shifting performance gives us an actor who, plainly, could hold our attention on any stage. It’s a stroke of luck that her stage this week is right here on MDI.  

In short, Netflix can wait. Anyone with even a passing interest in live theater should drop everything and go. Paola is clearly headed for bigger stages and bigger audiences, but if you act quickly you can catch a brilliant young actor before she lands on Broadway. The tickets are a steal. Go. 

John March 

Seal Harbor 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *