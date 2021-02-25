To the Editor: More facts 

To the Editor:

In his letter supporting the characterization of Black Lives Matters as a violent threat to police officers, Merle Cousins cites “nationwide rioting, looting, burnings of public and private buildings and destruction of property, as well as injuring and killing of police officers.” Cousins says “we, the public, should have a lot more facts.” Here is one: Over 93 percent of BLM protests are peaceful.

Time Media reports that 7,750 BLM demonstrations in 50 states were analyzed by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project with 2,400 locations reported as peaceful demonstrations. Less than 220 reported violent demonstrations. The sources of violence included acts by counter protestors and disproportionate response by police. The report also notes that many Americans have misinformed beliefs about BLM and cites the influences of political affiliation, biased media framing and emphasis on violent protests.

ACLED is funded by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations, and allied governments and institutions.

The links to the Time essay and to ACLED are time.com/5886348/report-peaceful-protests/ and acleddata.com/about-acled/.

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor