To the Editor: MDIRSS transitions to remote learning

Dear families, friends and neighbors,

As you know, MDIRSS schools have transitioned to remote learning. The rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases locally means that there were also many close contacts of people who now have to quarantine, including families and staff members. And, we do not yet know the impact of holiday travel and gatherings. This makes it incredibly challenging for our schools to support in-person learning.

We have had only a handful of positive COVID-19 cases reported in individuals associated with our schools. In each instance, the risk mitigation strategies we have in place have worked. MDIRSS teachers have adapted and adjusted their teaching and learning to accommodate the safety protocols we have all instituted to keep each other safe. MDIRSS students have worked hard to take good care of themselves and their classmates. To date, we have had no transmission of COVID-19 in our schools.

We know that remote learning is hard on students and families. We will continue to work to ensure continuity of learning during the next two weeks. We also know that being in school in person is the best option for almost all students and we look forward to returning to in-person learning as soon as we determine it is safe to do so.

Here is where we need your help. We need the whole community to rally around the cause of doing what it takes to ensure contagion does not spread.

During the next two weeks when we are teaching and learning remotely, we ask everyone in our community to join us and take the MDI Pledge:

Adhere to travel guidelines – avoid unnecessary travel

Wear a mask

Wash your hands frequently

Maintain physical distancing

Avoid social/group gatherings

Monitor for symptoms – stay home if you are ill

All of us do our very best to use these safety strategies in all MDIRSS schools. We ask everyone in our communities to join together and do the right thing so that we can get back to school in person.

Thank you for being careful and safety conscious. Please keep in mind that what you do or do not do matters. Take care and stay safe.

Sincerely,

Marc Edward Gousse, Ed.D.

MDIRSS AOS # 91 Superintendent of Schools