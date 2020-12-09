To the Editor: Maine’s natural beauty 

To the Editor:

How many people knew exactly what they wanted to do as kids and have pursued that into adulthood? I’ve always wanted to help nature and in particular, conserve and protect it. Pursuing that goal has led me to study here in Maine at College of the Atlantic to complete my bachelor’s degree.

It’s undeniably important to conserve more land. There are many benefits to it, from helping to conserve endangered wildlife to better maintain natural ecological systems and keeping these same systems healthy. Across the country, we’ve seen more intense and more frequent fires and drought because of interfering with natural water and forest cycles. It’s heartbreaking to see so much damage caused by these fires year after year and incredibly frustrating to see so little being done to prevent them. I don’t want to see that happen here in Maine, especially not in Bar Harbor.

Maine already does so much for conservation, and it has the potential to do so much more. By protecting 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030, we can protect Maine’s wild and beautiful places, while sequestering the carbon dioxide that is increasing temperatures and damaging ecosystems. I am glad to see these 30 by 30 goals in the new Maine Climate Action Plan, but in order to achieve them, the Legislature must act to fund the Land for Maine’s Future program.

I want to see it accomplish that. I love it here in Maine though I’ve only been here a few months since starting my first term at COA. It’s beautiful and I love seeing so much untouched wilderness. I want to be proud to know that I’m a resident of a state spearheading a movement dedicated to conserving nature and protecting wildlife.

Stephanie Arevalo

Bar Harbor