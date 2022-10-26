To the Editor: Limit cruise ship disembarkations 

To the Editor:

Article 3 asks voters: “Shall an ordinance …to Impose Daily Limits on Cruise Ship Disembarkations be enacted?” I will definitely vote yes on Article 3!

Historically, daily passenger caps have been set by cruise industry representatives and the Town Council. Residents of Bar Harbor have had no power to limit the continuous increase in size of ships or number of persons arriving in town.

But now, for the first time, the Article 3 ordinance amendment gives the voters of Bar Harbor the power to determine future limits on the number of people coming ashore from cruise ships each day. This is legally binding and allows future changes to be made, but only by the voters of Bar Harbor.

The passenger cap agreements most recently developed by the cruise industry and Town Council do not actually count passengers, only the number of lower berths on a ship. Most troubling is the fact that the memorandums of agreement with cruise lines cannot be changed unless all parties agree! This means that no future reductions by council are possible unless the cruise ship industry agrees. So, it’s the international cruise ship industry who actually keeps control into our future.

But a YES vote on Article 3 means that the voters of Bar Harbor, not the cruise industry, would have control. The people of Bar Harbor would finally have the legal power to determine how much is enough, to limit the daily number of people coming into Bar Harbor from cruise ships and to revise these limits in the future if needed.

Limiting daily cruise ship disembarkations in Bar Harbor will mean less congestion in town and less pollution and harm to our natural resources. On Nov. 8, please vote YES on Article 3.

Diane L. Vreeland

Bar Harbor