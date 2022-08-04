To the Editor: Life begins at conception

To the Editor:

My name is Emma. I’m 18 years old and I’m thankful Roe v. Wade was overturned. A fetus is a baby and life begins at the moment of conception. Thus, using critical reasoning, abortion is murder. In America, life is considered a basic human right and murder is illegal so it makes sense Roe v. Wade was overturned.

I do not mean to offend. These are the facts.

I am grateful to live in a country that values life and I’m grateful our babies’ lives are more protected today.

Emma Litchfield

Mount Desert