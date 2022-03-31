To the Editor: Leashed walks are the way to go 

To the Editor:

Until recently an almost lifelong owner and lover of dogs, I have to say absolutely NO to a dog park in the town of Bar Harbor itself.

The barking or yipping of even one dog carries a long distance. In a spacious contained area, dog poop can be removed but, their pee cannot and will eventually destroy the turf, shrubs and even certain trees.

A dog park is a lovely and idealistic wish, but dogs have been human companions for hundreds, if not thousands, of years and leashed walks are the healthiest and most pleasurable for humans and their dog companions.

Loy Andrews

Bar Harbor