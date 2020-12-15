To the Editor: Kids’ Corner twinkles  

To the Editor:

‘Twas two weeks before Christmas, and all through the town,

The pandemic was stirring, and many had frowns;

When what to our wondering eyes did appear,

Olaf and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer!

Where kids can be seen at rest and at play,

Kid’s Corner came alive with lights on that day;

The faces of children lit up with great joy,

And parents watched as each girl and boy

Forgot all their troubles for a brief moment in time,

And were surrounded by hope and love, and I’m

Sure this will be a year not soon forgotten,

When we learned about things we mustn’t and oughtn’t;

But we also learned lessons of generosity and kindness,

For our friends and our neighbors;

Each moment is priceless.

So when you drive by the Corner between now and the New Year,

Enjoy the lights, decorations and holiday cheer;

For although our lives may right now have wrinkles,

Everyone can enjoy magical twinkles.

Amanda Mogridge

Kid’s Corner