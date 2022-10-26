To the Editor: Keeping the momentum 

To the Editor:

Republicans turn the Constitution on its head to serve those who don’t play fair. They hedge their bets on a game of “whoever is craziest wins.” It may play in politics, but it doesn’t work as government.

The Biden administration and Democratic majority are proving that by traditional American democracy and a forward-looking Democratic agenda, we can build back better, even in hard times. They have restored regular order, reduced the deficit and repaired relations. We need to keep the momentum.

I beg that we resist the siren songs of person not party and single-issue allegiance, of false equivalencies and frustration. Let’s unite to preserve our civil rights, essential services and the planet we share – by electing Democratic candidates.

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor