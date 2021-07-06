To the Editor: Keep the parklets 

To the Editor:

I am asking the Town Council to permanently keep the option of parking-space dining areas that have been used by our town’s restaurants and coffee houses.

One of the great pleasures of being in Maine is being outdoors. Eating outdoors with the openness and fresh air is a wonderful feeling. The enjoyment that our community and visitors gain from eating outside can be witnessed as you walk Cottage and Main Street at dinner time.

I sense that the argument will arise that the town is losing parking revenue, but I urge the town to make this sacrifice for the well-being of us all.

Robert Chaiken

Bar Harbor