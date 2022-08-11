To the Editor: Just plain rude 

To the Editor:

So, the “Big City” many people want Northeast Harbor to become has come to be. The recent incident of Leonard Leo, his wife and their young daughter, while walking on a public road in Northeast Harbor, some distance from their residence, being cursed and subjected to verbal vulgarities, spewed from a passing vehicle, is just plain rude, disrespectful and crude. Oh, and also a misdemeanor.

Is this what Northeast Harbor must now accept as part of peaceful rustication in this idyllic and historically civil village?

Joseph T. Ryerson

Northeast Harbor