COASTAL NEWS:

Friday - Aug 12, 2022

To the Editor: Just plain rude 

August 11, 2022 on Letters to the editor, Opinion

To the Editor: 

So, the “Big City” many people want Northeast Harbor to become has come to be. The recent incident of Leonard Leo, his wife and their young daughter, while walking on a public road in Northeast Harbor, some distance from their residence, being cursed and subjected to verbal vulgarities, spewed from a passing vehicle, is just plain rude, disrespectful and crude. Oh, and also a misdemeanor. 

Is this what Northeast Harbor must now accept as part of peaceful rustication in this idyllic and historically civil village? 

Joseph T. Ryerson 

Northeast Harbor 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.