To the Editor: It’s our time now 

To the Editor:

Dear Citizens of Bar Harbor:

The town manager is a person I trust to guide our town according to the will of the people spoken through the Town Council. But my trust in that belief has been dumped on its head.

Our last three town managers, Ashe, Knight and Sutherland, were advertised and vetted by the firm Eaton Peabody.

Andy Hamilton, who claims to have served as an attorney for Mark Walsh, owner of Ocean Properties for 30 years, works as an attorney for Eaton Peabody as shareholder and chair of economic development serving commercial and residential developers and land use and municipal law, and works with the Eaton Peabody Consultant Group. Don Gerrish, who works for EPCG, is the man Bar Harbor consultant hired to advertise for and vet appropriate town manager candidates for the town to interview.

Hamilton is in the room, Eaton Peabody, where it happens. At the end of this Eaton Peabody selection process, two candidates are chosen for the final Town Council and meet-the-public interview. In Sutherland’s and Knight’s cases, one of the two finalists, despite scheduling an interview with Town Council, dropped out. So, the Town Council’s choice was made for them.

This is not the way I hoped our managers were chosen.

Given our survey results pointed in the direction for a major reduction in irresponsible cruise ship impacts (66 percent calling for less passengers mobbing ashore and 62 percent for less ships), Kevin Sutherland, using unlikely lawsuit threats by Andy Hamilton as a scare tactic, draws up a memorandum of agreement to be negotiated every year with all the cruise lines for tiny reductions in cruise tourism.

He doesn’t get it. We have lived with this intrusion of cruise ships for 40 years. We want action now. He might as well be working for Mark Walsh and Cruise Lines International Association Inc. We would hardly see a dent for years, if ever, following his manager plan. He is not putting the citizens first, nor the environment, nor the land-based businesses. He is dealing with the most environmentally destructive, irresponsible tourism in the world.

I was told that neither the state of Florida nor the federal government challenged Key West’s citizens’ petition on limiting cruise tourism with any lawsuits. However, Governor DeSantis, who took a million-dollar donation for his reelection campaign from Mark Walsh, got his cronies in Tallahassee to trash the citizens’ constitutional right to petition and wrote a law that attempts to preempt even the federal commerce laws. So far, Key West has successfully kept 50 percent of the cruise ships out. None have come to the two town piers. The town now must negotiate with Walsh who, much to the dismay of Key West, got the town to sign an automatic renewable lease to berth cruise ships at his pier many years ago. The Key West petitioners, now with the support of their town government, vow to get that changed and are going for zero ships in the future.

We do not have any contract with Walsh.

Vote yes on 3. It’s our time now. Take back Bar Harbor.

Jim O’Connell

Bar Harbor