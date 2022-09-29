To the Editor: It’s not about whales 

To the Editor:

I read with horror about the recent slam against the Maine lobster industry as an enemy of the right whale. Such a drastic move brought the whole controversy into clear focus for me. It’s very obvious that the whales are pawns in this game, which is really about money. Follow that money and you will discover the truth.

Let’s start with a few actual facts, not the made-up kind. The Maine lobster industry earns a lot of money. Last year it was $725 million. Maine lobstermen and women are very careful about the size and type (as in females with eggs) of lobster they keep. The industry has gone to great expense refitting gear with breakaway line. Line-less traps are being studied, but pose many problems, even if the technology can be perfected. Other factors in the controversy, such as Canadian fishermen and women involvement, changes in ocean currents and migration routes, are routinely ignored by critics of Maine.

The facts show that the Maine lobstering industry has done pretty much all it can to protect the right whale. Some group will very likely next propose limiting fishing to close to shore, which would essentially shut down the business. That would give those corporations hiding in the shadows the chance they want. With no lobster traps on most of the ocean floor, the big money with its big ships could simply set up big nets to drag on the bottom and quickly scoop up lots of lobsters. This would accomplish two objectives corporations love: damage the environment and make lots of money.

I suggest that the Maine lobstering industry realize it is in a major war and mount a serious counterattack. Investigate groups that want to harm the industry for any corporate ties. File large lawsuits against groups that seek to harm the industry’s reputation and thus its income. A few $20 million or $30 million judgments should discourage any more slander. Follow the money! The time to stop this insanity is now!

Pete Earl

Ellsworth