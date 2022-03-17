To the Editor: It takes a village 

To the Editor:

Mount Desert 365 just concluded our third Business Boot Camp on Sunday with a Pitch Competition, live at The Neighborhood House and streamed on YouTube. Congratulations to Cranberry Oysters and Little Red Flower Truck, winners of the two $5,000 awards. We know this wasn’t an easy choice since all the participants did an excellent job. There was real pride in the community that these businesses are here – and we want them all to succeed!

There are many to thank for supporting this program, starting with our sponsor Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Celebrating their own 135th anniversary, it seemed a perfect way to demonstrate their commitment to the community with bank employees participating as mentors throughout the weekend, in addition to providing the prize money. We also want to thank The Knowles Company, Hannaford’s and Main Street Variety for their financial support; the Seaside UCC Church and The Neighborhood House for making their spaces available; and Mount Desert Elementary School and Northeast Harbor Library for the loan of equipment. Also, thanks to our virtual audience for their patience during some technical difficulties.

Thanks to the judges – Nancy Ho, Hank Schmelzer and Curtis Simard – for making the final tough call on the Pitch Competition. We also had 10 individuals join us over the weekend as mentors, bringing their experience, insights and enthusiasm to help the participants approach challenges from a new vantage, or think differently about how money can work to grow their enterprises. Great thanks to Steve Gurin, Renee Kelly, Chris Linder, Cynthia Livingston, Sam McGee, Colin Mooers, Deb Neuman, Judy Sproule, Mark Sullivan and Laura Sweeney – many of whom even stayed to help stack chairs and tables and clean up after the classes…it really does take a village!

Finally, thanks to Jay Friedlander, Jordan Motzkin and Kerri Sands – all with COA connections – for developing and delivering this amazing program, and MD365 staff Mollie Seyffer and Eliza Worrick for managing all the details and feeding everyone over the weekend. This gathering of neighbors, old friends or new contacts gives us an even stronger sense of pride in this place we call home.

Kathy Miller

Executive Director

Mount Desert 365