To the Editor: It must be stopped

To the Editor:

We join many others opposed to the proposed construction in Frenchman Bay of two salmon farms by American Aquafarms and understand that on June 9, the Maine DEP accepted American Aquafarm’s wastewater discharge application as complete.

This company would profit from exploiting a treasured natural resource that should be protected for future generations.

American Aquafarm’s potential 20-year lease on local waters would negatively affect the livelihoods of individuals who currently fish the areas of the proposed farms and interrupt the visual expanse of open ocean water treasured by those who live, work and visit the greater Bar Harbor area. In addition, it would cause pollution (light, noise and fuel) at unacceptable levels.

This internationally owned company must be stopped from entering local waters and disrupting a fragile aquaculture system. If allowed to go forward, we fear it may invite other similar projects to area waters.

Suzanne and Ted Murphy

Winter Harbor