To the Editor: Imperfect freedom 

To the Editor:

I doubt if anyone will wish to disparage Stephen Coston’s proclamation in his Sept. 8 Islander Viewpoint, “My aim is simply to best serve your most fundamental interest: the preservation of your freedom.” The devil, of course, is in the details.

I for one am heartened to know that yelling “Fire!” in a crowded theater is not a freedom that I or others enjoy. Likewise driving (or skydiving) under the influence is proscribed as are a myriad of other legal transgressions. None of us like all these restrictions on our freedom but it is because of these limits that we may go about our daily lives with some sense of security.

I would much rather be represented by someone willing to explore the nuances of individual issues than one who makes ideological decisions based on “systematic integrity.” As Voltaire said, “Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

Kenn Chandler

Mount Desert