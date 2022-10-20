To the Editor: I’m voting no on 3 

To the Editor:

The Town Council and the Cruise Ship Committee have worked hard to bring about sensible change to the way we do business with the cruise industry. Monthly caps have been put in place and the number of visits has been reduced. Given time, the Town Council and Cruise Ship Committee will continue to negotiate with the cruise industry to reduce the number of ships each year. The cruise ship industry, in return for this careful negotiation, has agreed not to raise the specter of lawsuits.

By voting yes for 3, you are saying you don’t trust our town leaders to do their job; you don’t care what it costs, just get rid of the ships; and yes, I’d love to see my taxes go up to pay for lawyers to fight a losing battle.

If citizens’ initiative 3 passes, the town will have to pay more money to hire additional people to enforce the rules. The town will also have to enter into a costly, prolonged legal battle with the cruise ship industry. Think about it – the cruise ship industry has teams of lawyers and a legal budget bigger than our town budget. The town of Bar Harbor will have to hire specialist lawyers at an astronomical cost. The town legal budget will be exhausted and we would probably be looking at a tax hike to fund this folly. The big losers in this fight will be the tax paying citizens of Bar Harbor.

Please let the Town Council and Cruise Ship Committee continue the good work they have started by voting NO on 3.

Tim Searchfield

Bar Harbor