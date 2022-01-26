To the Editor: Highest honor   

To the Editor:

Readers may remember seeing Islander articles about Tremont’s Civil War naval officer John F. Bickford, including the most recent in November, with a photo of the completed memorial. The project took two years to finish and is now included in Maine Secretary of State’s Congressional Medal of Honor Project. An overview of the project can be seen online at www.maine.gov/sos/kids/programs/cmoh. Under the “Project” header on the right-hand side of the page, click on ”Showcase” to read about Bickford and how the monument came to be. Previously unmentioned businesses, organizations and individuals that helped us along were Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester, Mass., for use of Bickford’s photo; Wieninger Monumental Works of Milbridge, which etched it onto a granite disc; and the talented Brian Harkins of Seal Cove who designed, lettered and assembled the granite tablet. Brian’s crew mounted it to the existing veteran memorial at the Tremont School.

This was all made possible by the Tremont School Fund, which stepped up when traditional student-led fundraising was thwarted by the pandemic.

When the ground thaws, viewing benches and a brochure holder will be installed, and the site will be complete. This remarkable mariner from Tremont’s history will be honored and remembered – his legacy literally written in stone.

I am grateful to everyone involved. Fingers crossed for a time when we can safely have a public dedication ceremony.

Kathie Pratt

Seal Cove