To the Editor: Healthy home 

To the Editor:

As we enter the new year, many people make resolutions around their personal health. The health of your home is important too. One measurement of your home’s health is radon measurement.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer worldwide. High levels of radon gas occur naturally in Maine soil and water. The gas can move up into a house from the ground beneath where it is trapped in the air inside. Radon gas can also dissolve into well water, which is then released into the air when you use the water. Any house can have a radon problem; it doesn’t matter if it’s old or new, or where it’s located.

The only way to know if your house has elevated radon levels is to test. Simple air and well water tests can show whether home radon levels meet or exceed state and national safety guidelines. Winter is a good time to test since most homes see the highest radon levels at this time of year. You can test your air and well water with simple test kits purchased from a Maine registered testing lab or you can hire a registered radon service provider. Landlords are required by the state of Maine to test their rental properties.

More information about radon and testing is available at the Town of Bar Harbor Public Health webpage, www.barharbormaine.gov/491/Radon. You may also contact me at the Planning and Code Enforcement Department by calling (207) 288-3329.

Michael Gurtler

Local health officer

Town of Bar Harbor