To the Editor: H.R. 1 

To the Editor:

Dear Congressman Golden,

I write today to thank you for your vote on H.R. 1, For the People Act of 2021. For me, I agree with Senator Warnock (D-Georgia), when he said in his first Senate floor speech, “The right to vote is preservative of all other rights. It is not just another issue alongside other issues. It is foundational.” The passage of H.R. 1/S.1 will ensure the right to vote for all citizens, and I thank you for your vote to ensure this right to all of us. Again, my thanks for your vote on this bill.

Jayne Ashworth

Bar Harbor