To the Editor: Gobble, gobble 

To the Editor:

This year, we at the Thanksgiving Basket Project of the Bar Harbor Congregational Church are feeling especially grateful for the generosity of our community. Through your help and support, we collected and provided food for over 200 families in need. Food donations poured in all through the month of November, along with financial gifts and grant money from Hattie A. & Fred C. Lynam Trust. Approximately 75 volunteers worked over a three-week period, masked and in small groups to sort and pack the baskets. As a special treat, children from MDES, Conners Emerson and Kids Corner provided wonderful festive artwork that we were able to add to each basket. The individuals and families alike were so excited and grateful when they received their bulging boxes and hand–crafted art.

Thank you so much to all who helped in ANY way, including Gail and Rick Leiser, the Bar Harbor Hannaford store, the Conners Emerson School, the Mount Desert Elementary School (sixth graders rock!), Lori and all the artists at Kids Corner, Chris Popper with WDEA, Allie Bodge and her team at the MDI Housing Authority, the Bar Harbor Congregational Church, Somesville Union Meeting House, St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, Roberta Sprague, Mahandava and Open Table MDI, Seaside UCC , Jenny Jones from the Bar Harbor Food Pantry, Bar Harbor Inn, the Knowles Company, Channel 5 -WABI and all the community members who helped to collect, transport, sort, pack, deliver and help distribute this year’s Thanksgiving baskets. Gobble, gobble!

Kelly Roos, coordinator

Bar Harbor UCC Outreach Board