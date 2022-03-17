COASTAL NEWS:

Thursday - Mar 17, 2022

To the Editor: Glad for the zero 

March 17, 2022 on Letters to the editor, Opinion

To the Editor:  

So I looked at the my checkbook,  

the news it was sad. 

My balance was zero,  

I thought this is bad. 

The weatherman said get your dogs,  

close your door, 

Tonight will be zero,  

the wind it will roar. 

My truck it did stop,  

I wondered what for? 

The tank it read zero,  

I’ll walk to the store. 

When I see that big zero, 

I often am sad 

It means nothing good  

and it usually is bad. 

But today I did see,  

some news in my town. 

New cases were zero,  

I’ll spread this around. 

 

Rob Bauer  

Blue Hill 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.