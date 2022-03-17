To the Editor: Glad for the zero 

To the Editor:
So I looked at the my checkbook,
the news it was sad.
My balance was zero,
I thought this is bad.
The weatherman said get your dogs,
close your door,
Tonight will be zero,
the wind it will roar.
My truck it did stop,
I wondered what for?
The tank it read zero,
I’ll walk to the store.
When I see that big zero,
I often am sad
It means nothing good
and it usually is bad.
But today I did see,
some news in my town.
New cases were zero,
I’ll spread this around.
Rob Bauer
Blue Hill
