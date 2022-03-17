To the Editor: Glad for the zero 

To the Editor:

So I looked at the my checkbook,

the news it was sad.

My balance was zero,

I thought this is bad.

The weatherman said get your dogs,

close your door,

Tonight will be zero,

the wind it will roar.

My truck it did stop,

I wondered what for?

The tank it read zero,

I’ll walk to the store.

When I see that big zero,

I often am sad

It means nothing good

and it usually is bad.

But today I did see,

some news in my town.

New cases were zero,

I’ll spread this around.

Rob Bauer

Blue Hill