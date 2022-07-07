To the Editor: Fury and fear 

To the Editor:

It’s been days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. I’m still in shock. While ruminating over what has happened, my brain is trying to process it all, and contain my “fury and fear”! What will a decision like that mean for the future of this country? Not just for women!

In his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas has suggested that the Supreme Court could/should reconsider what he views as other “demonstrably erroneous” decisions. That includes, the right to contraception for married couples, the right to same-sex marriage, the right to privacy (overturning sodomy laws) and who knows what else? All have been established by previous Supreme Court decisions.

Has Justice Thomas forgotten the 1967 Loving v. Virginia Supreme Court decision? That decision allowed the right to interracial marriage. Thomas and his wife “live that right” every day! If not for that 1967 Supreme Court ruling, it would have been illegal for them to marry.

What is this man doing on the Supreme Court? He is totally predisposed to his own biased thinking. Ignoring his own “right to marry whoever he chose,” while helping to bring down a woman’s “right to choose.”

How hypocritical is that?

Serena R. Smith

Franklin