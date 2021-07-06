To the Editor: Forever may it wave 

To the Editor:

Driving around the island this week, I enjoy seeing all the flags waving in the wind. This attempt at claiming it popped into my head:

It may be large, it may be small

This symbol that connects us all

No matter how and what you think

This flag provides a common link

The color of your skin

The faith – or not – within

American born, American bred

From birthplace you with fear fled

Your politics left-center-right

We argue points with fervent fight

So complex yet in one the same

To us belong a common name:

American

Astri Brooks

Bar Harbor