To the Editor: Forever may it wave 

To the Editor: 

Driving around the island this week, I enjoy seeing all the flags waving in the wind. This attempt at claiming it popped into my head: 

It may be large, it may be small 

This symbol that connects us all 

No matter how and what you think 

This flag provides a common link 

The color of your skin 

The faith – or not – within 

American born, American bred 

From birthplace you with fear fled 

Your politics left-center-right 

We argue points with fervent fight 

So complex yet in one the same 

To us belong a common name: 

American 

 

Astri Brooks 

Bar Harbor     