To the Editor: Forever may it wave 

To the Editor:
Driving around the island this week, I enjoy seeing all the flags waving in the wind. This attempt at claiming it popped into my head:
It may be large, it may be small
This symbol that connects us all
No matter how and what you think
This flag provides a common link
The color of your skin
The faith – or not – within
American born, American bred
From birthplace you with fear fled
Your politics left-center-right
We argue points with fervent fight
So complex yet in one the same
To us belong a common name:
American
Astri Brooks
Bar Harbor