To the Editor: For the people 

To the Editor:

My name is Helena Lipstadt and I am a 40-year resident of East Blue Hill.

Our Senators, Susan Collins and Angus King, must do whatever it takes to get the For the People Act passed in the Senate and signed into law.

With anti-democratic and authoritarian forces on the rise in the United States, and more and more people are being shut out of the political process through racist voter suppression laws and barriers to participation, is the time for Congress to take bold action to build a democracy that is for the people with solutions that have already tried and tested in states and municipalities across the country.

Reforms in the For the People Act are tried and true – and have taken hold across the nation. Driven by everyday voters, reforms have passed in red, blue and purple states and localities, often with bipartisan support.

Nothing, including the filibuster, which is a relic of the Jim Crow era and subverts the basic notion of majority rule in our democracy, should stop Congress from passing comprehensive democracy reform to strengthen our elections like the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.



Helena Lipstadt

East Blue Hill