To the Editor: Flags over Trenton 

To the Editor:

American flags have been proudly flying since before Memorial Day. This year there are a total of 202 flags, including four first responder flags at the intersections.

I would like to thank the Trenton Chamber of Commerce, the town of Trenton, the Franklin Vets Club and all who have contributed to make this project a success.

I was able to use our budget to purchase 50 flags and 60 poles through the Franklin Veterans Club this year, thanks to the help of Steve Mosley. The flags are the same, American made, and the poles are a lot sturdier and thicker, which hopefully will prevent the poles from breaking.

Because of the rising costs, donations will be greatly appreciated to help maintain the quality and quantity of this project.

Please make checks out to Trenton Chamber of Commerce, 1500 State Highway 102, Bar Harbor, ME 04609. Memo: Flag program.

I would also like to express my gratitude on behalf of the Trenton Chamber to Julie Hall. Frequently, while maintaining our flags, I find her scouring the roads in Trenton, picking up trash on her morning walk. She has been doing this for many years. Thank you again, Julie!! Wouldn’t it be great if we refrained from littering?

Please do not hesitate to call me at home, 288-3674, if you notice any flags in need of attention or on the ground. Flags you may find and pick up can be returned to the Trenton Town Office.

As always, we thank our veterans – we appreciate and remember.

Carroll Leland

Director

Trenton Chamber of Commerce