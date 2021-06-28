To the Editor: Flags over Trenton 

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the Trenton Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Trenton for their support of the Flags Over Trenton program.

Trenton is proud to be an American town, proud of all Veterans everywhere and proud of its community. This year we are flying a total of 194 flags throughout Trenton. There are 166 along Route 3, 14 on Route 230 and 14 on Route 204.

I am honored to be a part of this program. I hope that all residents, commuters and visitors who pass through Trenton will experience this sense of pride in our great country.

The flags will be flying all summer and into the fall for you to enjoy.

Thank you for all your support and thank you to all veterans.

(If you would like to donate to this program, here is the address to mail your donation to: Trenton Chamber of Commerce, 1007 Bar Harbor Road #102, Trenton, ME, 04605.)

Carroll T. Leland

Trenton