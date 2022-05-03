To the Editor: First step to change 

To the Editor:

I bet when you walk in a room, no one looks at you, points and whispers, but some people get that uncomfortable feeling. Imagine walking into a room with

everybody looking at you just because you are LGBTQ+. That would not feel nice. Here are some amazing LGBTQ+ figures!

A new episode came out from Arthur, and in it Arthur’s teacher, Mr. Ratburn, got married to another male. “I am disappointed by PBS’s decision to drop that show,” Marc Brown said. Some people were pleased by the new episode but most people weren’t happy with it. That is why lots of people are fighting for LGBTQ+ because sadly some are against it too, but I want to change that so

this is my first step to change!

One person who I thought was really cool and wanted to share with you is

Montero Lamar Hill also known as Lil Nas X. He is a Hip-Hop artist who came out, which is really hard because Hip-Hop’s culture is built up as “macho” and homosexuality isn’t seen as macho. Lil Nas X said, “I feel like I’m opening the doors for more people.”

Another person I would like to talk about is Carl Nassib. He is the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Carl Nassib thanked all his teammates and coaches for supporting him and letting him be himself. He said that he wanted to do this for 15 years because he was worried about what people would say and now he feels like weight just got lifted off his shoulders.

All these amazing people (and more) are trying to help by opening this up and you can too! Just like I did even though it was a small step, that’s how we can learn to make bigger steps in the future.

Emelia Starling

Connors Emerson School