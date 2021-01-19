Tuesday - Jan 19, 2021

To the Editor: Fatal flaw

January 19, 2021 on Letters to the editor, Opinion

To the Editor: 

We should write to President Biden that if he is to secure a nuclear agreement with Iran or North Korea, he must not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weaponsuch as enriched uraniumto a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site; and so on.  

Alex Sokolow 

Bar Harbor 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *