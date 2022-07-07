To the Editor: Fair warning 

To the Editor:

Let’s see…the town of Bar Harbor’s posted speed limits are the maximum speed and not the minimum speed limit.

So, a fair warning to the tour buses, Island Explorer buses, trucks and Oli’s Trolley, if you hit, injure or kill a child riding a bicycle because you were going a little too fast or following another vehicle a little too close that day, even if it is within the posted speed limit, then your arbitrary daily schedule will not quite seem so important.

Speed limits can be changed per State Law 29-A MRSA 2075.3. D, but that child’s injury or death cannot be changed and will be on your conscience forever.

TS Young

Bar Harbor