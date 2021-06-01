To the Editor: Equitable health care

To the Editor,

Throughout Maine, too many residents cannot access health care. Our families and friends suffer and too often die because they lack coverage or cannot afford high deductibles or expensive medications.

In Maine’s current legislative session, many legislators support the enactment of an equitably funded, comprehensive health care system. Economic studies, some in Maine, convincingly demonstrate feasibility. Unfortunately, the Legislature did not move significantly toward passage of a bill.

Maine Healthcare Action, a nonprofit local organization, is working to place a citizens’ initiative resolve before Maine voters on the November 2022 ballot. The resolve demands that the Maine Legislature implement an equitable health care system “that brings everybody in and leaves nobody out.” On Tuesday, June 8, Maine Healthcare Action volunteers will be at municipal elections throughout the state gathering petition signatures from voters. Please consider adding your name. For further information, see mainehealthcareaction.org.

Larry Kaplan, M.D.

Cape Elizabeth

Bill Clark, M.D.

Brunswick